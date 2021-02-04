Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bow Wow Argues That Usher Is Known For Singing More Than Dancing
79
0
Da Brat Recalls Switching To A Sexier Style Because She Wanted “To Be F*ckable”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12692
1
Wiz Khalifa
1959
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

6ix9ine Is Back: Full-Body Tattoos & New Music Preview

Posted By on February 4, 2021

Tekashi 6ix9ine makes a comeback and previews his new song.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back. After taking a break from the internet following his album flop last year, the Brooklyn rapper has returned with a snippet of some new music, also debuting a brand new look.

The much-hated recording artist chose Thursday as the perfect time to make his comeback, which he has seemingly been plotting for a while. Posting a video on Instagram, 6ix9ine debuted his new song, rapping to the camera and popping up for the first time in months. He’s got a full beard now, full-body tattoos to add to his previous look, and a different hair color. He’s also going crazy in the studio with a comb in his hand, replacing what likely would have been a handgun. 

The song sounds much like his former releases, so if you’re a fan of those tracks, you’ll like this one too.

According to 6ix9ine, it could be released tonight. “ARE YOU READY?????” he asked in his caption. “100,000 comments if you want this right now!!!! I TOOK ENOUGH TIME OFF TO SHOW YOU THIS INTERNET SH*T IS BORING WITHOUT ME. SUCK MY D*CK.”


Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images

The video was only posted a few minutes ago, but it’s already got over a million views. Thus, his goal of reaching 100,000 comments is probably attainable.

Are you here for 6ix9ine’s comeback? Let us know in the comments.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bow Wow Argues That Usher Is Known For Singing More Than Dancing
79 525 6
0
Da Brat Recalls Switching To A Sexier Style Because She Wanted “To Be F*ckable”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Bow Wow Argues That Usher Is Known For Singing More Than Dancing
79
0
Da Brat Recalls Switching To A Sexier Style Because She Wanted “To Be F*ckable”
146
0
The Weeknd Reveals What To Expect From Super Bowl Performance
79
0
Iggy Azalea Posts About Her “Perfect Day” With Baby Onyx
132
0
J.I.D Bringing Conway & Denzel Curry Collab Tracks To DSPs
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lucky Daye Feat. Tiana Major9 On Read
106
0
Tkay Maidza & Yung Baby Tate KIM
106
0
H.E.R. Fight For You
212
0
Baddnews Feat. Benny The Butcher Good Vibes
185
0
St. Lunatics S.T.L
119
0
Ghetts Feat. PA Salieu & BackRoad Gee No Mercy
212
0
Trey Songz Brain
331
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. DaBaby “Cry Baby” Video
159
0
Young Dolph Feat. Key Glock “Green Light” Video
172
0
G.T. “Joe Montana” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bow Wow Argues That Usher Is Known For Singing More Than Dancing
Da Brat Recalls Switching To A Sexier Style Because She Wanted “To Be F*ckable”
The Weeknd Reveals What To Expect From Super Bowl Performance