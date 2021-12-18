6ix9ine Performs “BEBE” To A Sold Out Crowd At Miami Bash

While many people flocked to their homes to avoid the rapidly spreading Omicron variant this week, hundreds of 6ix9ine fans gathered at an arena in Miami, Florida to watch him perform live. A video uploaded to DJ Akademiks’ Instagram page shows a sold out crowd, loudly cheering the controversial hitmaker on as he performs.

The rapper reportedly popped by Miami Bash, also known as Miami’s biggest Latin concert, headlined by Ozuna, Prince Royce, Arcangel, Natti Natasha, and Nio Garcia, among others. He took the stage as a surprise, where he performed his DUMMY BOY hit, “BEBE.”

While Ak’s clip shows the crowd feeling the show, several Twitter users have reported that the New Yorker was boo’d by the crowd. “6ix9ine is at Miami Bash and holy f*ck he’s so bad I have second hand embarrassment,” one person wrote. “[People] are walking out and using him as a bathroom break.”

“The crowd booing 6ix9ine when he got off the stage at Miami Bash,” someone else added. When someone questioned why their recounting was different from what video footage shows they responded, “I mean, idk I was at the concert and no one was excited [because] it was a ‘surprise.’” They later added, “as soon as the light turned off, everyone booed. And not a lot of people were singing lol.”

It remains unclear exactly what the conditions at Miami Bash were like during the “FEFE” rapper’s performance, but he seems to be slowly making his way back onto the stage following a messy few years in and out of the spotlight.

6ix9ine himself hasn’t posted anything about the show on his own Instagram page – in fact, he’s been seemingly off the grid since earlier this year, only occasionally showing up for special moments like his girlfriend’s birthday, during which he spoiled her with three gorgeous Birkin bags; read more about that here.