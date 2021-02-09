Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

DaBaby’s Daughter Proves She Can Rap Like Her Father In Adorable Video
79
0
Noname Opted Out Of “Judas & The Black Messiah” Soundtrack After Seeing The Movie
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12864
1
Wiz Khalifa
2091
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

6ix9ine Previews New Music: “I Shot At All Y’all Rappers”

Posted By on February 9, 2021

Tekashi 6ix9ine references shooting and robbing his rival rappers in a new song.

Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s comeback effort is in full effect, whether you like it or not. The rapper is returning to the spotlight following an unexpected hiatus, which was forced after his TattleTales album failed to create much attention on the charts. With 6ix9ine constantly gloating about his high sales, his album flop surely damaged his ego and prompted him to really lock in at the studio to release something better. It looks like he’s attempting to do so right now.

On Friday, 6ix9ine returned to Instagram with his latest song snippet, debuting a new bearded look with full-body tattoos. The rapper claimed that he would release the song if he got 100,000 comments, which he received. However, the song remains unreleased. Perhaps it’s part of something bigger though, because the controversial Brooklyn artist is back with another preview.

“WHO READY FOR THE KING RETURN,” asked 6ix9ine on Instagram. “100,000 COMMENTS IF YALL READY. ITS COMINGGGGGGGG.”

In the track, 6ix9ine references all of the criminal activity he was doing before he got locked up, robbing and shooting at his rivals in the streets of Brooklyn. “I shot you, I robbed you, and y’all ain’t do nothing back/Remember that, n***as lack, y’all ain’t do nothing back but make tracks,” raps the admitted snitch. “I shot at all y’all rappers, real life, no cap/The feds charged me for that, a whole f*cking case.”


Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Once again, the song follows the same formula that 6ix9ine has been rocking with for a while, so, if you’re a fan of his older material, you’ll surely like this one.

Are you welcoming 6ix9ine’s return?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

DaBaby’s Daughter Proves She Can Rap Like Her Father In Adorable Video
79 525 6
0
Noname Opted Out Of “Judas & The Black Messiah” Soundtrack After Seeing The Movie
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

DaBaby’s Daughter Proves She Can Rap Like Her Father In Adorable Video
79
0
Noname Opted Out Of “Judas & The Black Messiah” Soundtrack After Seeing The Movie
172
0
Lil Durk & Metro Boomin Tease “No Auto Durk” Album
212
0
Iggy Azalea Secures New Platinum Plaque For “Kream”
159
0
6ix9ine Previews New Music: “I Shot At All Y’all Rappers”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

LBS Kee'vin Bless The Booth Freestyle
79
0
Ebhoni X-Ting
93
0
slowthai Feat. Skepta Cancelled
93
0
Lil West & PpgCasper Go-Kart
106
0
Popcaan Win
106
0
Digga D Feat. AJ Tracey Bringing It Back
225
0
Mir Fontane Call J. Cole
291
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Benny The Butcher “Trade It All” Video
424
0
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
251
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
225
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

DaBaby’s Daughter Proves She Can Rap Like Her Father In Adorable Video
Noname Opted Out Of “Judas & The Black Messiah” Soundtrack After Seeing The Movie
Lil Durk & Metro Boomin Tease “No Auto Durk” Album