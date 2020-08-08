Rap Basement

6ix9ine Proves He Has Nothing To Worry About While Taking The Subway In NYC

Posted By on August 7, 2020

The rapper is enjoying his freedom while daily strolling around New York City without a care in the world.

It’s time for Tekashi 6ix9ine to live it up. After spending time behind bars and later being confined under house arrest, 6ix9ine is free to enjoy what the world has to offer. In recent days, we’ve seen videos of the rapper strolling through the mall, taking pictures with kids, and handing out $100 bills to strangers on the street. There has been chatter about his safety due to his reputation as a federal informant who testified against his Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates, but 6ix9ine seems unfazed by any potential troubles.

More clips from the rapper’s escapades have made their way online, courtesy of his good friend and longtime ally DJ Akademiks. The blogger shared a video of 6ix9ine enjoying an indoor wind tunnel experience, also known as indoor skydiving. 6ix9ine was so excited that he initially had a hard time staying right-way-up, but his instructor helped him.

In another clip, 6ix9ine once again proves that New York isn’t as unsafe for him as people have made it out to be by taking a casual ride on the subway. Check out 6ix9ine taking full advantage of his freedom.

