6ix9ine Reads Aloud The Last DM He Received From XXXTentacion

Posted By on July 8, 2020

6ix9ine decided to share with the world the very last DM XXXTentacion ever sent him to make a point about the importance of traveling with security.

6ix9ine let everyone in on the last words of wisdom XXXTentacion ever shared with him, which were sent to him over DM while 6ix9ine was in prison. Ever since X’s untimely death two years ago, many of his friends and hip hop peers have shared their final interactions with the rapper on social media. 6ix9ine is the latest to join the ranks of those who have looked back on the messages X shared with them prior to his passing.

On Wednesday (July 8th), footage surfaced of an Instagram live session that 6ix9ine conducted alongside DJ Akademiks, in which he read the last DMs X ever sent him. The late rapper had offered 6ix9ine some advice while he was in prison on federal firearms and racketeering charges.

“Yo, be safe, OK? Never let your guard down,” the last message read. “When you get out, move smarter, more patient and more relaxed,” the other read.

6ix9ine xxxtentacion dm message death security pop smoke nipsey HussleArik McArthur/FilmMagic/Getty Images

6ix9ine went on to denounce the common notion that rappers who travel with security are lame by insisting that if X had been protected better, he might still be alive today. “So, X was looking out for me,” he said. “Telling me, ‘Yo, move smarter.’ Matter fact, X said this, ‘Don’t let your guard down.’ Same thing with Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle. You don’t move with security, you’re p*ssy. You need to change the f*ckin’ game. If you with security doesn’t make you p*ssy, it makes you smart. If X, who’s my friend, would’ve had security, we would’ve had a legend in the making still living.” While he may be trying to make a point, it’s definitely a bold move to speak about the dead like that. 

Do you agree that traveling without security isn’t smart?

[Via]

Via HNHH

