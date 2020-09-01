6ix9ine Surprises Random Haters While They Answer Questions About Him

Regardless of the controversy that seems to trail at his heels, Tekashi 6ix9ine knows how to grab attention. Whether he’s trolling his fellow artists, being yelled at while walking down the street, or passing out hundred dollar bills to children on the block, 6ix9ine has somehow turned himself into the promo king, even after the federal informant scandal. We’ve recently watched as he’s gone verbal jab-for-verbal jab with the likes of Lil Tjay and Lil Durk, causing the latter to announce that he’s dropping his record on Friday (September 4), the same day 6ix9ine’s album is set to be released.

Just a few hours ago, the “Trollz” rapper returned to social media with another clip where he surprised random rap fans. In the video, the first set of unsuspected fans were asked by an interviewer who they thought had better bars, Tupac Shakur or 6ix9ine? One guy didn’t seem as if he was a fan of 6ix9ine but soon, the rapper snuck up from behind. Of course, his security was following close.

The clip seems to prove that even though people say negative things about Tekashi 6ix9ine behind his back, they’re more than excited to see him in real life. The second person to appear in the video seemed to be right in the middle of saying that he believed 6ix9ine was a rat, but after the rapper walked up, he put his arm around him and said he would have done the same thing if put in a similar position. Check out the clip below.