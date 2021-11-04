Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Charged For Smuggling Ring In Prison
476
0
Joe Budden’s Revelation Deemed “Peak 2021” Behaviour By Twitter
384
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4182
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1244
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Charged For Smuggling Ring In Prison

Posted By on November 4, 2021

6ix9ine’s 2018 kidnapper was hit with smuggling charges from behind bars.

6ix9ine’s kidnapping feels like it happened a lifetime ago. However, the perpetrators of that crime still face the consequences of that moment to this day.

The man who led the kidnapping scheme, Anthony “Harv” Ellison, was charged today in New York for his involvement in a bribery and smuggling case at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The items that were smuggled into the facility included controlled substances, phones, alcohol, cigarettes and more, and the contraband had been continuously smuggled from Oct. 2019 to January of this year.

Ellison and those involved received assistance with the execution of this plot from employees of the facility and Bureau of Prisons workers. One Metropolitan Correctional Center employee named Sharon Griffith-McKnight ,who worked as a secretary at the facility, allegedly sent a letter to an NY judge that Ellison was a “model inmate” who showed character growth in hopes of reducing his sentence. Another employee named Perry Joyner allegedly threatened and intimidated a witness of the crimes.

FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll explained how egregious these actions were by those who are supposed to be law-abiding employees: “Federal law enforcement officers take an oath to defend the laws of the United States and protect its citizens. We allege the guards we’ve arrested today acted like nothing more than the criminals in their charge and assisted incarcerated offenders in committing more crimes. Our FBI/NYPD Joint Violent Crimes Task Force is working with our partners to root out the corruption we’ve uncovered; they will find everyone who should be held accountable for their blatant disregard for the law.”

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Anthony “Harv” Ellison’s name was consistently used during 6ix9ine’s 2019 Trial of the Nine Trey Gang and subsequent release from prison months later. He now faces additional charges unrelated to the 6ix9ine kidnapping offense, and stands to serve even more prison time.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Joe Budden’s Revelation Deemed “Peak 2021” Behaviour By Twitter
384 525 29
0
Rihanna Announces Limited Edition Vinyls & Exclusive Merchandise For Her First 8 Albums
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Charged For Smuggling Ring In Prison
476
0
Joe Budden’s Revelation Deemed “Peak 2021” Behaviour By Twitter
384
0
Rihanna Announces Limited Edition Vinyls & Exclusive Merchandise For Her First 8 Albums
132
0
Lil Durk Announces New Album “7220”
199
0
Coi Leray Explains Why She Picked DaBaby For “TWINNEM” Remix & Speaks On Justin Bieber Studio Session
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Blxst Fire In The Booth Freestyle
79
0
Jay-Z Streets Is Watching
265
0
Rich Brian Rich Brian Spits Relentlessly On New Single "New Tooth"
291
0
SAINt JHN In Case We Both Die Young
609
0
OMB Peezy Feat. Omeretta Die Young
238
0
F*ck Love
344
0
Calboy If Heaven Had A Phone
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Fat Nick Hates Sugar-Free Candy & Tries A “Sus Drink” On “Snack Review”
119
0
Kodak Black “Super Gremlin” Video
371
0
Sleepy Hallow “Luv Em All” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Charged For Smuggling Ring In Prison
Joe Budden’s Revelation Deemed “Peak 2021” Behaviour By Twitter
Rihanna Announces Limited Edition Vinyls & Exclusive Merchandise For Her First 8 Albums