Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Andre 3000 Kicks Whimsical Flute Loops
53
0
6ix9ine’s New Single “Shooter” Rumored To Release This Week
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1099
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
913
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

6ix9ine’s New Single “Shooter” Rumored To Release This Week

Posted By on December 8, 2020

Tekashi 6ix9ine is rumored to be releasing a new single called “Shooter” this week.

It’s unclear where these rumors are coming from but, all of a sudden, it looks like hip-hop’s favorite anti-hero Tekashi 6ix9ine may be prepping his return with a new single this Friday.

The rapper has been remarkably absent from the rap game, as well as social media, for the last several months. Ever since his latest album TattlesTales flopped in sales and on the charts, the rapper has seemingly been too embarrassed to talk his shit online. He’s slowly been creeping back into the public eye, nearly getting into a fight with boxer Gervonta Davis at a strip club in Miami. He’s also been spotted out a few times, seemingly changing up his look by growing out his facial hair.

It seems as though he may also be nearing his return to the music scene, at least as far as the rumors are concerned.


Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

OnSmash is presently reporting that the rapper will be back on the circuit as soon as this Friday, December 11, returning with a new single titled “Shooter”. It would make sense that Tekashi 6ix9ine would be starting to roll out another album, especially considering the fact that he had signed a two-album deal with his label post-prison. It’s unclear where these rumors are coming from, so we would take this information with a grain of salt.

The single has not yet been confirmed and, even if it does get announced, it doesn’t feel like enough time has passed for 6ix9ine to make a successful comeback from his fall from grace.


Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images

We’ll keep you posted on any potential news regarding this.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Chris Brown & His 6-Year-Old Daughter Team Up For TikTok Dance
79 525 6
0
Andre 3000 Kicks Whimsical Flute Loops
53 525 4
0

Recent Stories

Andre 3000 Kicks Whimsical Flute Loops
53
0
6ix9ine’s New Single “Shooter” Rumored To Release This Week
66
0
Chris Brown & His 6-Year-Old Daughter Team Up For TikTok Dance
79
0
Cardi B Is Going To Trial For Putting A Man’s Tattoo On Album Cover
79
0
Jack Harlow Aims For A Classic With Cinematic Album Trailer
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

Juice WRLD & The Kid LAROI Reminds Me Of You
93
0
Asian Doll Nunnadet Sh*t
146
0
Boosie Badazz Lost For Words
146
0
Boldy James Feat. Eto LIL Vicious
159
0
Pressa Feat. JackBoy Blackberry Zap
265
0
Wifisfuneral & Nvbeel Back Track
159
0
Erick Arc Elliott Feat. Farr & Loyle Carner Let It Go
357
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne “Something Different” Video
424
0
Chris Brown & Young Thug “City Girls” Video
476
0
R-Mean, AD, Berner “Smoke Smoke” Video
265
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Andre 3000 Kicks Whimsical Flute Loops
6ix9ine’s New Single “Shooter” Rumored To Release This Week
Chris Brown & His 6-Year-Old Daughter Team Up For TikTok Dance