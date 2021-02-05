6ix9ine’s New Song Won’t Be Played On The Radio By Funk Flex

Hip-Hop “supervillain” Tekashi 6ix9ine, despite the public reproach against him, has still been able to establish a successful rap career following his release from early release from prison last year. Although his comeback album Tattle Tales was considered a flop even amongst his staunch supporters, the Dummy Boy rapper was also named YouTube’s most-viewed rapper in 2020, beating out beloved artists like Youngboy Never Broke Again, Eminem, Lil Baby, and more.

This year, Tekashi appears ready to command the spotlight once again. After receiving a slight jab from Doja Cat on her verse for the “34+35” remix and being ridiculed for reportedly asking Benny the Butcher for a feature, the Brooklyn rapper has finally shifted the public’s attention to his music.

In his most recent Instagram post, 6ix9ine returned with a video teasing a new song, captioned, “ARE YOU READY?????” In the video, the “TROLLZ” rapper debuted a completely new look that featured a full-grown beard, additional body ink, and different colored hair. As reported before, the unnamed song sounds like a return to form for 6ix9ine, as it’s sonically similar to the music output that got him famous in the first place. Surprisingly enough, Funkmaster Flex caught wind of the snippet and praised it publicly with an Instagram post of his own.

In the caption of the post, Funk Flex states, “I’m not going to play this… BUT this is thumping! Just My Opinion!” The legendary disc jockey immediately started with a disclaimer that he won’t be playing it on the radio, but his public co-sign is definitely a polarizing hot take.

Do you think Flex will ultimately end up contradicting himself and playing it on the radio?