6ix9ine’s Team Slams “Supervillain” Director’s “Horrible Human” Comment

Tekashi 6ix9ine might appear to be a terrible human but that’s not what he actually is, according to his lawyer, Lance Lazarro, who recently spoke out against Supervillain docuseries director Karam Gill.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

Earlier today, an interview with Gill was published to PageSix where he details his forthcoming docuseries on the viral rapper, Supervillain. Initially hesitant to hop on board, Gill said that he felt this story was necessary to tell, especially in the social media era. “We’re living in the era of manufactured celebrity, where people can create inauthentic online personas and rise to fame without any talent or morals. Tekashi’s story is exactly that — he’s someone who realized the power of having your own platform,” he explained. Still, after examining 6ix9ine’s story, he felt like the media and public perception of him was because 6ix9ine is a “truly horrible human being that has done terrible things.”

Lazarro fired back at Gill in a statement to TMZ where he explained that the director of Supervillain never met his client, so he isn’t qualified to make that call. Lazarro explained that 6ix9ine wasn’t actually involved in the docuseries, either, but ironically, he believes this is a way to grab attention before Supervillain debuts on Feb. 23rd. Lazarro added that anyone who personally knows 6ix9ine should look at the work he’s done for terminally ill children. “He has a great heart,” said Lazarro.

[Via]