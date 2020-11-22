6lack, Summer Walker & More Highlight Our “R&B Season” Playlist

It’s been a big week in the world of hip-hop. Gucci and Jeezy finally made peace after years of beefing and Friday, we received new projects from Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby, among many others.

R&B has also been active this week but perhaps, not as much as its rap counterpart. But the top of the week did kick off on a good note after LVRN blessed fans with a new holiday project. Home For The Holidays is the type of Christmas project that you can only hope for. Stacked with appearances from the roster, one highlight is 6lack and Summer Walker‘s collaborative effort, “Ghetto Christmas.” With the holidays just around the corner, this smooth R&B offering is exactly what you should be playing when you spike the eggnog with rum.

Though she hasn’t released a full-length in five years, Jazmine Sullivan has still been active out here. Dropping “Lost One” in August as her first solo single in nearly three years, she didn’t make us wait that long for a follow-up. “Pick Up Your Feelings” was a necessary add for this week’s R&B Season Playlist.

Galimatias remains one of the most underrated R&B acts right now. Following the slew of singles he’s blessed us with this year, he came through on Friday with, “Shy Dancer.”

Peep the latest R&B Season update below.

