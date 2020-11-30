9th Wonder Names Best R&B Album Of Past 26 Years

9th Wonder knows a thing or two about crafting quality music. Since first gaining notoriety in the early two-thousands, 9th has been a key contributor producing for Jay-Z, Destiny’s Child, Sean Price, Lloyd Banks, Obie Trice, Drake, Ludacris, Rapsody, Big K.R.I.T, Kendrick Lamar, Westside Gunn, Anderson .Paak, and Busta Rhymes. In fact, some fans might even name him among the game’s most accomplished beatmakers, a crucial preserver of the classic hip-hop sound. As such, his opinion on all such matters carries a certain weight.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Today, 9th came through to issue a massive statement, raising the bar for R&B greatness and giving one of the genre’s classic projects the respect he feels it deserves. The album in question is Mary J. Blige‘s My Life, which he confidently (and emphatically) to be the greatest R&B album of the past twenty-six years. And with the project having only recently celebrated its twenty-sixth birthday yesterday, it’s clear that 9th has been keeping it on steady rotation.

It should be noted that 9th has actually collaborated with Mary J, having laced “Good Woman Down” off her seventh studio album The Breakthrough. Given how fond he is of her debut, it must have been quite the honor to work with the legendary singer. Back when My Life originally dropped in 94′, the project was produced in-near entirety by the tandem of Chucky Thompson and Sean “Puffy” Combs. Check out his post below, and sound off in the comments if you believe that he’s correct in his assessment: is Mary J. Blige’s My Life the best album of the past twenty-six years?