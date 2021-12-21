Rap Basement

9th Wonder’s Artist Reuban Vincent Signs To Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

December 21, 2021

Jay-Z expands the Roc Nation roster with Reuban Vincent.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation empire continues to expand each year. Since its launch in 2008, the company has gone on to bring a slew of artists onto its roster. This week, they announced the signing of Reuban Vincent who was mentored by 9th Wonder. Vincent took to Instagram where he shared a video to announce his signing with Roc Nation later confirmed. The North Carolina rapper explained that it’s been a dream of his to sign a deal with Jay.


Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

“Man, it’s so crazy like, I remember being a kid like 5 or 10 years old watching Fade to Black on TV seeing Hov sell out Madison Square Garden,” Vincent said in the Instagram clip. “And then man, I remember getting on the bus and my friends asked me, ‘If you could ever sign a deal somebody, who would it be?’ And my first answer was Roc Nation… To me, that was just a dream. But one thing I didn’t know back then, was that some dreams stay dreams and some dreams come true. Welcome to JamRoc.”


Reuban was signed to 9th Wonder‘s Jamla label where he released two projects. He later went to Twitter where he shared his gratitude for the opportunity to turn his childhood dreams into a reality.

“Signing to Roc Nation is a dream come true…I’m honestly still soaking it all in. 4ever grateful and thankful. Now it’s time to do what I said I set out to do in this game. Hov, you got you one,” he tweeted.

Via HNHH

