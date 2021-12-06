A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces “A Boogie Vs. Artist” Release Date

At the beginning of 2021, New York City rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie gave a promising update on his highly-anticipated EP, A Boogie vs. Artist.

Like T.I. with T.I.P., and Eminem with Slim Shady, A Boogie was preparing to go to musical war with his own alter ego, and announced that A Boogie vs. Artist was almost finished.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

However, that announcement came back in January.

Now, it is December, and A Boogie vs. Artist is still not here.

In the months following A Boogie’s proclamation that the project was almost finished, the “Drowning” rapper received multiple platinum plaques — one for “Me And My Guitar,” from his last release Artist 2.0, and was awarded a second plaque when his second studio album, Hoodie SZN, went double platinum. But while there have been good times, things haven’t been perfect for the 26-year-old.

Throughout the beginning of 2021, A Boogie was caught up in a bunch of relationship drama resulting from his breakup with Ella Bands, and in September, he was arrested before his set at London’s Wireless Festival for what he said was something he was accused of two years ago. In his response to being arrested and missing his scheduled performance, A Boogie promised that he would find a way to make it up to his fans.

Nearly three months later, and A Boogie has delivered on that promise.

Taking to Instagram with a short, animated project reveal, A Boogie announced that A Boogie vs. Artist will arrive this Friday, December 10. And while few results beyond the release date are known at this time, A Boogie fans are sure to be thrilled with the prospect of new music in the matter of days.





Do you think A Boogie is actually dropping A Boogie vs. Artist on December 10? Let us know down in the comments.