A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Launches OnlyFans

Posted By on December 14, 2020

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie says he will be previewing unreleased music on the subscription-based platform.

OnlyFans has grown in infamy over the past few months since the pandemic began. But still, it seems like more and more content creators, be it artists or fitness models, have joined the platform to make a bag separate from what they’re bringing in from other ventures. We’ve seen people like Safaree join it, sharing apparent nudes and soft porn clips to the TL. But at the same time, someone like Cardi B has used it to her benefit, spilling tea, previewing music, sharing BTS footage, and more, with a reported $8M collected a month. 

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie appears to be going to Cardi route. The rapper took to Instagram where he revealed that he had launched his own OnlyFans page. The rapper shared a screenshot of his profile to his Instagram Story where he made the major reveal, adding that this week, he starts “being unselfish” and giving fans a better insight into his creative process. For $20 a month, fans can subscribe and get to not only hear but provide feedback on unreleased music.

“Here for fans only! If you literally can’t wait anymore just subscribe for an approach of new unreleased music and snippets. I want to give you all a personal experience since you are a part of me,” he wrote in the description. “Your opinions mean more to me than my own tbh because you are who I do it for,” he added.

A Boogie is certainly securing the bag with this one but it wouldn’t be surprising to see more rappers join the platform in the months ahead. 

What do you think about A Boogie’s latest play?

Via HNHH

