A Fully-Immersive Tupac Shakur Museum Experience Is Coming To Los Angeles

The Shakur Estate has announced that a brand-new, fully-immersive museum experience based around the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur will be coming to Los Angeles in 2022.

In a press release, The Shakur Estate revealed that Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free, will open on January 21, 2022 in Los Angeles at The Canvas at L.A. Live. Pre-sale tickets for the event will be available on November 9, and general tickets will go on sale on November 12.

Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free “will showcase Shakur’s music, poetry and never before seen artifacts in a 20,000 square foot curated space akin to a contemporary art museum.” Described the late rapper’s estate as “part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience,” the exhibit will be designed to usher guests “through a myriad of surround sound spaces, rich with rarities embedded in technology,” and will “delve into the greater meaning of his activism, music, and revolutionary art.”

Jeffrey Newbury/The Shakur Estate

Curated by Nwaka Onwusa, the Chief Curator and Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Jeremy Hodges of the Project Art Collective, Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free comes four years after Shakur was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, becoming the first solo hip-hop artist to be recognized for inclusion in his first eligible year. And 25 years after his death in 1996, the museum experience in honor of the “Changes” rapper is a testament to the impact he left on the world in a short period of time.

According to the press release from The Shakur Estate, the exhibit will run for a limited time only, but is slated to visit a number of U.S. and international cities over the next couple of years.

Will you be grabbing tickets for the upcoming Tupac Shakur museum experience? Let us know in the comments.