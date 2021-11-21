Rap Basement

A Phife Dawg Album Arrives In March

Posted By on November 20, 2021

“Forever” arrives on March 22, 2022.

March 2022 will mark seven years since the passing of Phife Dawg. Since then, no posthumous records have come form the late legend’s catalog aside from A Tribe Called Quest’s We got it from Here…Thank You 4 Your service and a couple of newly-minted singles featuring Redman, Busta Rhymes and Illa J this year.

Now, from the desk of A Tribe Called Quest, it is confirmed that fans will finally get a full-length delivery from the estate of Phife, born Malik Taylor.

“11:15am EST today marks his exact birthdate. Happy Birthday, @phifeforever. Thank you all for your patience,” the crew penned via Instagram. “‘Forever’, the album, drops of 3.22.2022 on Smokin Needles Records/@awal Executive Produced by @djrastaroot on behalf of the family and The Estate of Malik I. Taylor. Please spread the word!! #phifeforever.”


The project was originally announced earlier this year in conjunction with the release of “Nutshell, Pt. 2,” featuring Busta Rhymes and Redman.

“We are excited about the partnership with AWAL for Malik’s posthumous album release,” Phife Dawg’s family said in a statement in February. “We give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music. He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”

Via HNHH

