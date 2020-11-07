Rap Basement

A Tribe Called Quest & Outkast May Come Together For “Verzuz” Says Swizz Beatz

November 6, 2020

Swizz revealed that he’s in talks of bringing these legendary Hip Hop acts to the “Verzuz” stage.

The second season of Verzuz has already been confirmed by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and now fans await the next showdown. After back-and-forths between Busta Rhymes and T.I. went viral, T.I. politely declined Bussa Bus’s invitation to pair up on Verzuz. The self-proclaimed King of the South mentioned Jeezy in an Instagram video and that a match-up between the two southern rappers will go down on November 19. However, T.I. and Jeezy aren’t the only artists in line to make a Verzuz appearance as Swizz Beatz confirmed that A Tribe Called Quest and Outkast are in talks of bringing the heat to the series as well.

“We got A Tribe Called Quest and Outkast pending. I wasn’t even supposed to say that. I might have just f*cked that all up,” said Swizz. “Q-Tip is my brother but that man. Woo! André 3000 is my brother but that man. Woo! But you know, we love them and we got patience, and whenever they’re ready, we’re ready.”

These two iconic rap groups coming together to bridge the generational gap by sharing their most beloved tunes will not only be a monumental moment for Hip Hop, but it is sure to break social media records. Are you looking forward to watching A Trible Called Quest and Outkast come together? 

Via HNHH

