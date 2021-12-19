Aaliyah, The Weeknd & SAINt JHN Deliver For This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

The year is coming to an end but there’s been a rush of new music that dropped in the past few weeks. We received some major releases from some of hip-hop’s and R&B’s finest, and it seems like plenty of labels and artists wanted to give fans one last drop before 2021 closes out and 2022 begins. We got a heap of dope new music this week, and as usual, we highlight the best of the best for our weekly R&B Season playlist update.

The Weeknd has remained consistent, even after the release of After Hours in 2020. The singer’s shared a slew of new music in the past few months, including several collaborations, that could indicate that his follow-up is coming up in 2022. On Friday, Aaliyah‘s estate unveiled a brand new posthumous song from the late single in collaboration with The Weeknd titled, “Poison.” Additionally, Fka Twigs also shared a new collab with the Toronto singer titled, “Tears In The Club.” Both songs were necessary adds to this week’s playlist.

Aside Aaliyah and Fka Twigs’ new collaborations with The Weeknd, we also have some new music from serpentwithfeet. The R&B singer dropped off Deacon earlier this year, then slid through with Deacon’s Grove last month. On Friday, the singer shared “Bless The Telephone.”

SAINt JHN continues to level up with each release but in celebration of his recently sold-out world tour, he dropped off a brand new single titled, “The Best Part Of Life.”

Check out the latest R&B Season playlist below.