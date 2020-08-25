Aaliyah’s Music Heading To Streaming Services In The “Near Future,” Estate Says

Today marks the 19th anniversary of the tragic passing of Aaliyah Haughton. The late R&B star influenced generations of artists that followed but in an era where music is accessible at one’s fingertips, YouTube feels like the only place where her music can be heard, unless you have the OG cassettes and CDs.

The estate of Aaliyah made a surprising announcement earlier this morning that’ll please her fans. Though no actual date has been set, her estate revealed that we could be seeing Aaliyah’s catalog on streaming services in the “near future.”

“To our loyal fans: We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future. Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come!” A memo on her Twitter page reads.

Back in 2019, reports emerged that Aaliyah’s discography would finally make their way onto streaming services this year. Though her estate said that they began talking to labels about getting her music onto DSPs, we’re hoping we can have her music on rotation by the end of this year. So far, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, her debut album, is the only project of hers available for streaming.