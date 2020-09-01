Rap Basement

A$AP Bari Confirms A$AP Ferg Is No Longer Part Of A$AP Mob

Posted By on September 1, 2020

A$AP Bari confirms that A$AP Ferg is no longer a member of the A$AP Mob, as A$AP Illz suggested this week.

You hate to see it all crumble like this but, following A$AP Illz’ comments about A$AP Ferg no longer being affiliated with the A$AP Mob, another prominent member of the group has confirmed that he is not with them anymore.

A$AP Illz turned heads when he dissed A$AP Ferg this week, claiming that he is no longer a member of the A$AP Mob and insulting him, saying, “that n***a burnt out” and leaking their text message thread. While the legitimacy of Illz’ comments was questioned, another member of the group is confirming that Ferg is done with A$AP.

He said what he said,” wrote A$AP Bari, the founder of Vlone in the comments of a No Jumper post. “@asvpxillz started ASAP If It Wasn’t Him It Wouldn’t Have Been No ASAP Mob So [Hail] ASAP Illz.”

It’s really a shame to see the group falling out like this. A$AP Ferg was one of the most well-known members of the group and it’s unclear as to why he is distancing himself from them. So far, Ferg has not issued a statement on his departure from the clique.

We have reached out to A$AP Ferg’s representatives for comment and did not hear back immediately. We will update this post with more information as it comes to light.

Via HNHH

