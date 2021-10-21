Rap Basement

Featured

A$AP Ferg Signs To Roc Nation & Announces New Neptunes-Produced Single

Posted By on October 21, 2021

A$AP Ferg signs a new management deal with Roc Nation.

A$AP Ferg has officially signed a new management deal with Roc Nation, announcing a new single produced by The Neptunes, which will be arriving next week.

“It has always been a dream to work with Jay-Z,” said Ferg about the new deal, via Variety. “For decades I have looked up to the moves he’s made with his diverse range of business ventures but especially with companies like Roc-A-Fella and Roc Nation. His ability to build brands and create teams alongside leaders like Jay Brown is unmatched, and it feels good to be officially a part of the family.”

Ferg remains signed to A$AP Worldwide, Polo Grounds Music, and RCA Records, and he will be using the name “Ferg” for his non-A$AP releases.

“Ferg is very much still part of the Mob, and is A$AP Ferg within A$AP Mob… Ferg as an individual artist and with his solo career is Ferg,” clarified Roc Nation in a statement.

The Harlem-born rapper joins a roster including Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, and more. 

Last year, there was some drama within the A$AP Mob, with a few members trying to kick Ferg out of the group. He responded by saying that since he helped start the Mob, he can never be kicked out. His decision to sign a new management deal with Roc Nation and go by Ferg could have been influenced by last year’s messiness.

Congrats to Ferg on the new deal. Stay tuned for his Neptunes-produced single next week.

[via]

Via HNHH

