A$AP Mob Tease Something “Special” Is Coming

Following the drama that went down between the crew in 2020 when A$AP Bari confirmed that Ferg had been “kicked out” of the crew, listeners were unsure if we would ever hear a full-project from the A$AP Mob ever again. Fans of the Brooklyn-crew rejoiced when they reunited earlier this week to do a cypher, sending fans into a frenzy speculating that they were working on the third installment of their Cozy Tapes series. Based on a new update from the Mob, the rumors may have some truth to them.

Posted on the official Twitter account of the Mob, the crew posed for a photo outside in New York City. “Got something special on that way,” the crew wrote before adding the hashtag “#YammyGang, an ode to the group’s late member A$AP Yams who passed away back in 2015. Also included in the photo is Yam’s mother Tatianna Paulino, who strikes a smile as she poses with the members of the A$AP family.

Fans on Twitter have been buzzing ever since, praying that the crew is in fact working on the next installment of the fan-favorite album series. Are you looking forward to hearing the new album from the collective? Let us know what you think in the comments.