A$AP Rocky & Andy Milonakis Linked Up For A Quick Cypher In New York

Posted By on November 2, 2021

Juicy J told Milonakis to “watch his drink” after seeing the video.

A$AP Rocky fans have been fiending for new music since the rapper dropped TESTING back in 2018. On November 1st, the “L$D” singer finally came through, although not in the way that we’d hoped. Recently, Rocky linked up with YouTube icon Andy Milonakis for a cypher in New York. The event was caught on camera, and has since spread around online like wildfire.

“Here’s a longer clip from last night when I did a cypher with ASAP Rocky,” the 45-year-old tweeted on the morning of November 1st, along with an over 2-minute video of the two stars verbally duking it out.

A$AP began the battle, and although his bars weren’t week, they definitely weren’t his best work. “Cuz I’m a doc, look at the clock/Look at the wrist, look at the rock,” the “Fashion Killa” said into the camera, later acknowledging that he had fallen off beat during his turn.

When it was Milonakis’ turn, he didn’t hesitate to come out swinging. “Ménage à trois, you’re too f*ckin boujee/Bitch, I’ll f*ck you in the jacuzzi/With you and your mother, she a floozy” he said, prompting the crowd to erupt into laughter.

The social media icon’s post received a reply from Juicy J, who wrote, “Lol watch your drink,” followed by some crying laughing emojis. The video has since been reposted on pages like XXL Magazine, prompting Milonakis to come up with a clever response.

“Thanks, I never got on XXL Freshman, hoping you make a XXL Senior contest someday,” he quote tweeted the rap outlet’s post.

Who do you think won in the cypher between A$AP Rocky and Andy Milonakis?

[Via]
Via HNHH

