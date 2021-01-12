A$AP Rocky Announces Virtual Yams Day 2021

It’s official, Yams Day 2021 will be completely virtual and it’s happening in less than a week!

A$AP Rocky has been inviting speculation after clearing his Instagram page, purging all of his content and starting fresh to start the year. Many anticipated that an album announcement would soon be upon us. While that could still happen, others were spot-on in assuming that the change had something to do with Yams Day, which always takes place annually on January 18, the date that A$AP Yams passed away. On Tuesday afternoon, A$AP Rocky announced that the tradition continues this year, albeit virtually.

Posting a promotional video on Instagram, A$AP Rocky and other members of the A$AP Mob, including A$AP Ferg, helped announce that the special gathering would take place virtually on January 18. Rocky ran around New York City in his Gucci x The North Face collaborative coat, interviewing strangers and asking them if they were ready for the big day.

It would appear as though the performance-based event will also include an award ceremony of sorts called the Yammys. “This year, we givin’ out the Yammys. F*ck the GRAMMYs,” said one man in the video.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images — A$AP Rocky performs during Yams Day 2020

More information will be available on the official Yams Day website here.

Will you be attending the virtual party this year?