A$AP Rocky Delivers 120 Thanksgiving Meals To Shelter He & His Mother Once Lived At

After such a rough year, it’s heartwarming to see some good-spirited love and giving this season. Thanksgiving is a time for good food, great friends, and a loving family. It forces us to look back on the things we are thankful for, even if we don’t believe in the holiday or agree with its origins. Thanksgiving tends to bring out the best in us, and A$AP Rocky was in the giving mood this turkey day. As reported by TMZ, the Harlemite returned to his roots to give out 120 Thanksgiving meals to less fortunate families.

Rocky’s gift was even more amazing due to the fact he blessed a homeless shelter that he and his mother once lived at. The Regent Family Residence is located on the upper east side, and is home to 83 families which include over 100 children. Rocky pulled up with meals from Amy Ruth’s Restaurant, a Harlem favorite. Following strict covid-19 guidelines the entire time, Rocky acted as the delivery man on this hungry holiday. According to TMZ’s sources, the shelter was so helpful in elevating Rocky and his mother that he felt a special need to give back to them this Thanksgiving. You love to see it.