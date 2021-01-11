Rap Basement

A$AP Rocky Fuels Album Hype With IG Purge

Posted By on January 11, 2021

Two years removed from his third studio album “Testing,” A$AP Rocky has once again kicked off hype that a new project is on the way.

It’s been two years since A$AP Rocky delivered his third studio album Testing, a project that lived up to its name in a variety of ways. For one, it certainly tested the patience of some fans, who did not appreciate Flacko’s experimental tendencies. On a more positive note, however — the album found Rocky testing the limits of his own creativity, exploring new sounds, and furthering himself from some of the preconceived expectations surrounding his music.

A$AP Rocky

 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images 

Now, thanks to strange and captivating tracks like “Fukk Sleep,” “Praise The Lord,” and “Kids Turned Out Fine,” Testing is developing momentum as a cult classic — at least in some circles. Therefore, many have reacted with excitement upon learning that a new A$AP Rocky album may very well be on the horizon. At least, if history is any indication. The Harlem artist has officially cleared his Instagram of all existing activity, a telltale sign that a musical announcement is imminent.

The only question is, does this pertain to a new A$AP Rocky solo album — which does feel long overdue, at this point — or the recently-teased A$AP Mob reunion, during which the crew promised that “something special” was on the way. Given that there did seem to be tension brewing within the camp, with some members diminishing A$AP Ferg’s role, a new Cozy Tapes project would feel pretty nice right about now. On the other hand, likewise would Rocky’s fourth studio album, long-speculated to be titled All Smiles or some variation of the title.

Check out Rocky’s now-barren Instagram page below, and sound off with your preferences — were there to only be one, do you fancy a new Rocky solo album or a new tape from the entire A$AP Mob? 

A$AP Rocky

Image via Instagram
Via HNHH

