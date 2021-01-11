A$AP Rocky Fuels Album Hype With IG Purge

It’s been two years since A$AP Rocky delivered his third studio album Testing, a project that lived up to its name in a variety of ways. For one, it certainly tested the patience of some fans, who did not appreciate Flacko’s experimental tendencies. On a more positive note, however — the album found Rocky testing the limits of his own creativity, exploring new sounds, and furthering himself from some of the preconceived expectations surrounding his music.

Now, thanks to strange and captivating tracks like “Fukk Sleep,” “Praise The Lord,” and “Kids Turned Out Fine,” Testing is developing momentum as a cult classic — at least in some circles. Therefore, many have reacted with excitement upon learning that a new A$AP Rocky album may very well be on the horizon. At least, if history is any indication. The Harlem artist has officially cleared his Instagram of all existing activity, a telltale sign that a musical announcement is imminent.

The only question is, does this pertain to a new A$AP Rocky solo album — which does feel long overdue, at this point — or the recently-teased A$AP Mob reunion, during which the crew promised that “something special” was on the way. Given that there did seem to be tension brewing within the camp, with some members diminishing A$AP Ferg’s role, a new Cozy Tapes project would feel pretty nice right about now. On the other hand, likewise would Rocky’s fourth studio album, long-speculated to be titled All Smiles or some variation of the title.

Check out Rocky’s now-barren Instagram page below, and sound off with your preferences — were there to only be one, do you fancy a new Rocky solo album or a new tape from the entire A$AP Mob?

