A$AP Rocky New Songs Surface Online

Nearly three years have passed since the release of A$AP Rocky’s latest studio album Testing, which received mixed reviews from his fans. The project has gone on to become a sleeper hit within Rocky’s discography, marking one of his most experimental works and celebrating his artistry and ability to think outside of the box with songs like “F*kk Sleep” and “Praise The Lord”.

As we wait for new music from Pretty Flacko, the rapper has seemingly been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Rihanna, taking trips to her native Barbados and stepping out for late-night strolls with the businesswoman. It feels like new music is on the horizon for Rocky, from whom two new songs have appeared online, including one that he appears to have green-lit.

As noted by fans on the A$AP Rocky subreddit, two songs from the superstar rapper have popped up online: “Distraction” and “Rack$ On Me (G-Unit Rice)”. The latter of the two was posted by street artist Hidji World, produced by Zach Fogarty and Jean Dawson. Rocky’s brief appearance in the video signals that he was okay with this track getting out there, popping up at around the 2:15 mark.

On “Distraction”, Rocky seemingly plays around with vocal effects, which some of his fans aren’t feeling too much. Others are praising the artist for continually evolving as a creative and finding new ways to get his message across.



Thus far, there has been no announcements made regarding A$AP Rocky’s next studio album, presumably titled All Smiles. We’ll keep you posted on any news.

