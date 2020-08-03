Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
119
0
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
821
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, & Juicy J Are Cooking Up

Posted By on August 3, 2020

Sounds like the studio session between A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, and Wiz Khalifa was a resounding success.

A$AP Rocky’s latest album Testing wasn’t entirely beloved on a universal level, but those that did dive into the project found many rewarding moments. If anything, it validated Flacko as an artist that marches entirely by the beat of his own drum, unwilling to chase trends despite having the skill to pull it off convincingly. True, there remain many fans who simply want to hear him effortlessly flow over hard-hitting bangers, but Rocky seems content to fulfill his musically experimental urges — as he appears to be doing in the studio as we speak.

A$AP Rocky Wiz Khalifa Juicy J

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Recent footage from the studio reveals what must have been an epic studio session between Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, and Juicy J, one that appears to have led to the creation of a banger or two. The song itself does seem to be along the lines of what many fans want to see, with both Rocky and Wiz snapping over an up-tempo dark banger — presumably produced by Juicy J, who has come to specialize in that department.

As of now, it’s unclear as to whether this track will be appearing on Juicy J’s new album The Hustle Continues, a new Wiz Khalifa album, or a new project from Rocky — given that J’s album has already been completed, it’s possible that this one will be headed elsewhere. It would be about that time for a new album from Flacko, however — Testing dropped in 2018, and he’s had ample time to be working on his followup. Check out the snippet below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
119 525 9
0
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
119
0
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
106
0
How Benny The Butcher Is Building The BSF Legacy From The Ground Up
172
0
DJ Khaled Teases Upcoming “Khaled Khaled” Single
106
0
KXNG Crooked Talks Dr. Dre’s Impact On Eminem, 50 Cent, & Snoop Dogg
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Blacc Zacc 803 Legend
146
0
Travis Scott Stargazing
106
0
Lil Keed Feat. Lil Baby She Know
185
0
DaBaby PEEP HOLE
159
0
Russ One More Chance
159
0
BlocBoy JB Do What I Do
225
0
Tekashi 6ix9ine PUNANI
278
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

EarthGang “Top Down” Video
119
0
ALREADY
172
0
Kehlani “Can I” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
How Benny The Butcher Is Building The BSF Legacy From The Ground Up