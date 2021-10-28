Rap Basement

Featured

A$AP Rocky’s Re-Release Of “Live.Love.A$AP” Cuts “Kissin Pink” & “Out Of This World”

Posted By on October 28, 2021

When A$AP Rocky’s breakout mixtape hits streaming services on Friday, there will be a few notable changes to the project.

It’s always great to hear that a classic project from the mixtape era is getting added to streaming services, and this week, A$AP Rocky fans were the latest to be able to rejoice. The Harlem rapper’s acclaimed mixtape Live.Love.A$AP is getting the re-release treatment on Friday, days before it celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

However, as we’ve already seen with fan-favorite projects like Chance the Rapper’s Acid Rap or Mac Miller’s newly re-released Faces, there will be a few considerable changes to A$AP Rocky’s groundbreaking debut mixtape when it hits DSPs on Friday.

A$AP Rocky at Governor's Ball 2021
Image via HNHH

According to Rolling Stone, the streamable version of Live.Love.A$AP will mostly remain true to its original release, but the mixtape’s “Out Of This World” outro as well as the A$AP Ferg-assisted cut “Kissin’ Pink” have unfortunately been dropped from the final tracklist. Furthermore, it appears that the iconic black-and-white cover has been colorized for its re-release, a creative decision that many fans will likely feel some way about as well.

Despite all of those changes, fans will at least be treated with a brand new song for their troubles. “Sandman,” a previously untitled track that features production from Kelvin Krash and Live.Love.A$AP alum Clams Casino, was teased earlier this year during the virtual Yams Day broadcast, and now, it will serve as the mixtape’s new outro. Check out the updated tracklist below. 

A$AP Rocky performing at Governors Ball 2021
Image via HNHH

Tracklist:

1. Palace
2. Peso
3. Bass
4. Wassup
5. Brand New Guy Feat. Schoolboy Q
6. Purple Swag
7. Get Lit feat. Fat Tony
8. Trilla feat. A$AP Twelvyy & A$AP Nast
9. Keep It G feat. Chace Infinite & Spaceghostpurrp
10. Houston Old Head
11. Acid Drip
12. Leaf feat. Main Attrakionz
13. Roll One Up
14. Demons
15. Sandman

If you can’t wait to add A$AP Rocky’s Live.Love.A$AP to your streaming library, you can pre-save the classic mixtape here.

[via]
Via HNHH

