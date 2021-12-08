Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cordae Announces Release Date For New Album “From A Bird’s Eye View”
79
0
Dame Dash Explains How Astroworld Tragedy “Triggered” Him
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2448
1
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Regatta
1271
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ab-Soul Provides Major Album Update: Busta Rhymes, Reason & More React

Posted By on December 8, 2021

Ab-Soul shares a scorching snippet and teases that his album is 80% finished.

Tracking Ab-Soul’s movements since his 2016 studio album Do What Thou Wilt. isn’t a simple task because, for the most part, the California rapper has been one of TDE‘s most elusive artists over the past five years. According to HipHopDX, the renowned emcee alerted fans that his untitled fifth studio album was about 70% done in 2019, and two years later, Ab-Soul has returned with a major update on the highly anticipated project.

To some fans’ amusement and to other fans’ vexation, the Control System and These Days artist has now revealed that his long-awaited album is officially 80% done, but perhaps in an effort to reassure his listeners that the album is well worth the wait, Ab-Soul also shared a scorching 42-second snippet to his Instagram story.

Rapper Ab-Soul visits the SiriusXM Studios on December 8, 2016 in New York City.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In the snippet, he raps, “Get up off my dick, let me talk my shit, let me show ’em how I feel for real/These n-ggas ain’t ill, they ain’t got no skill, they ain’t got no will for real/I was 10 and 2 on Cen-tral, trying to make my dream come true/Running from DeLamo trying to let y’all know just what we go through.

Stop going to church like what’s it all worth/What would Jesus do if he was in these shoes? If Johnny pull up I’m buck, I’m drunk, hair rest in the trunk, I was off that Jesus juice/Had the passion of Christ, I ain’t need a Jesus piece/Just needed the people to believe in me/I ain’t need an AP to put my city on the M-A-P/Was a fadeaway from banging that ECC/The OG told me stick to slinging those ABCs,” Ab-Soul continues.

Check the video out for yourself below.

According to HipHopDX, TDE’s head honcho, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, approves of Ab-Soul’s progression, as he reposted the clip seen above to his own Instagram alongside the caption, “The Black lip pastor back on his shit! I walked out of the Stu for 30mins and came 2 this [fire emoji x3].” 

Upon hearing Soulo’s bars, TDE artists like Reason and Zacari and Hip-Hop legends like Busta Rhymes all flocked to the comment section of Tiffith’s Instagram post, with Zacari saying that Ab-Soul is the “Best rapper alive” and Reason crowning him “King Soulo.” Busta kept things simple with a barrage of fire emojis, but it’s clear that several artists are excited for Ab-Soul’s upcoming album.

Rappers Reason (L) and Ab-Soul (R) perform onstage during day one of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Are you still excited about the possibility of a new Ab-Soul album or has the long wait caused you to lose interest?

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cordae Announces Release Date For New Album “From A Bird’s Eye View”
79 525 6
0
Dame Dash Explains How Astroworld Tragedy “Triggered” Him
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Cordae Announces Release Date For New Album “From A Bird’s Eye View”
79
0
Dame Dash Explains How Astroworld Tragedy “Triggered” Him
146
0
Deante’ Hitchcock Discusses “GOOD,” “BETTER,” “BEST” Album Trilogy, & His Next Future-Inspired Career Move
146
0
Rockstar Games Announces New GTA Online Story Mode Featuring Dr. Dre
529
0
Polo G “Hall Of Fame 2.0” First-Week Sales Projections
371
0
More News

Trending Songs

Quando Rondo Shine
119
0
Kevin Gates Talking To My Scale
199
0
Lil Gotit Feat. CEO Trayle, Lil Double 0 & Biggz Walk Down
185
0
Russ Feat. Jay Electronica Top Of The World
132
0
EarthGang American Horror Story
172
0
Dave East & Nino Man Higher
265
0
Gangsta Boo Sucka Free
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

French Montana Feat. Doja Cat & Saweetie “Handstand” Video
199
0
Nardo Wick “Wicked Witch” Video
344
0
T-Rell Loses His “Hood Card” After Epic Backwood Fail On “How To Roll”
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cordae Announces Release Date For New Album “From A Bird’s Eye View”
Dame Dash Explains How Astroworld Tragedy “Triggered” Him
Deante’ Hitchcock Discusses “GOOD,” “BETTER,” “BEST” Album Trilogy, & His Next Future-Inspired Career Move