Ab Soul Teases New Album On The Way: “But You Knew That”

Posted By on January 2, 2021

TDE, we need you.

Top Dawg Entertainment could have quelled much of our lockdown depression with a slate of new releases, but that didn’t happen. Fans were expecting new music from Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and SZA, among others. Yet these projects did not come as expected. There were talks of issues within the camp, which have been speculated on further or squashed. However, at some point, TDE does need to open the flood gates. Will 2021 be that year? Ab-Soul fans are hoping so. 

“Let’s try this again people!!! Luv,” tweeted Ab coming into the New Year. That could be a reference to starting the New Year fresh, or it could be a hint that TDE is going to try to get things popping this year. Knowing how deep everything Ab says is, it could mean both. He followed that tweet with, “Yea the album is on the way, but you knew that.”

Fans of the Black Lip Bastard have called him one of the greatest ever. The last Ab-Soul album is almost 5 years old, which also took him quite some time to release. We all know Ab-Soul’s grind is slow and determined, meaning he will give us a classic on his terms and on his own time. But fans feel like they have waited long enough. Are you excited for a new Ab-Soul album?

Via HNHH

