Action Bronson Has Lost 130 Pounds In Less Than A Year

Action Bronson has been going at it all year, and he’s not planning on stopping anytime soon. We’ve been keeping track of the rapper’s weight loss journey through quarantine and, since our last update, he’s dropped even more pounds, officially losing 130 pounds.

As recently as one year ago, it would have been a farce to consider Action Bronson doing a workout feature for Men’s Health magazine. The rapper was pushing 400 pounds, enjoying the delicacies of his alternate profession as a chef far too much. It looked like a few years had gone by without a proper gym day for Bronsoliño. That’s why his transformation has been incredible to watch, as Bronson has likely added back a few years to his life by shedding a tremendous number of pounds, working out on the regular.

And finally, he’s on Men’s Health, detailing how he did it, going through his workout with his trainer, and explaining what the tipping point was for him.

“This journey started way long ago. I was born heavy. I was a heavy child. This transformation was long overdue,” said Action Bronson in his latest story with Men’s Health, revealing that he has 127 pounds in total. “There was a lot of shit like prediabetes, eczema, asthma, all kinds of fucking dumb stuff that I had given myself. If I made something that was a big, round dish, I would eat the big, round dish. I wouldn’t just have one piece.”

Bronson explains that, after welcoming his newborn baby with his wife, the couple was set to travel to Colombia in March to visit her family. They bought a scale to see if the dogs could also join them. He weighed himself and saw the number hit 375 pounds, which was a wake-up call for the rapper, who wants to be there for his family.

Detailed in the profile is his daily routine, which is far more extreme than most people. Bronson wakes up at 4 AM and has a protein shake. Then, he prepares his breakfast, which always consists of two eggs, three egg whites, one piece of sprouted rye bread, and an avocado. Then, he drives to New Jersey and boxes for 45 minutes.

He’s aware of how difficult this journey will be but he’s got hope in himself that he won’t fall off. “I’ve only managed to do it for six months, bro,” he said. “I’m known to fall off the wagon.”

It’s nice to see the 37-year-old focus on his health. Congratulations on the weight loss!