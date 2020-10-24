Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Snoop Dogg Got A Xbox Series X Care Package For His 49th Birthday
79
0
G Herbo & Girlfriend Taina May Be Expecting Their First Child Together
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1059
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
887
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Adele Does Her Best American Accent For “SNL” Promo With H.E.R. & Kate McKinnon

Posted By on October 23, 2020

Adele proves that Americans really do have an accent with her spot-on impersonation alongside R&B sensation H.E.R. and “SNL” cast member Kate McKinnon in a promo for the sketch show’s upcoming episode.

Brit-soul siren Adele is a woman of many talents, and apparently impersonations can be included on her list of hidden talents that we may even see more of when she steps in to fill the host position during the upcoming episode of NBC’s legendary sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live

Adele American Accent SNL Promo H.E.R. Kate McKinnon
Image: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Standing in for a promo clip with R&B singer H.E.R., the week’s musical guest, and fan-favorite cast member Kate McKinnon, Adele brings that infamous British humor stateside for a night that’s sure to be filled with more than a few laughs. In the clip seen below, Kate instigates things by doing her own English accent. The “Hello” crooner fires back quickly, joking saying “Oh my God — no worries, girlfriend!” in what appears to be her best Paris-Hilton-circa-2003 accent. The moment is brief, but it teases potential for the multiple GRAMMY-winning singer to really go there on the acting side once the episode airs this Saturday. H.E.R. on the other hand is cool as ever, matching the other two’s energies but still being lowkey to let them have their comedic moment. You’ll also notice that she’s traded in her signature sunglasses for frames that make her eyes way more visible, so this will be a special episode of SNL for more reasons than one. We doubt Adele is planning on singing in any way, but how dope would it be if we got an impromptu duet from these two trailblazing vocalists?

Watch the clip below to see Adele giving us her best Valley girl impersonation in response to Kate McKinnon’s “shoddy” attempt at a British accent, and then expect to tune in to see her host Saturday Night Live with H.E.R. as the special musical guest starting at 11:30PM ET / 9:30PM PT on NBC:

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Snoop Dogg Got A Xbox Series X Care Package For His 49th Birthday
79 525 6
0
G Herbo & Girlfriend Taina May Be Expecting Their First Child Together
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Snoop Dogg Got A Xbox Series X Care Package For His 49th Birthday
79
0
G Herbo & Girlfriend Taina May Be Expecting Their First Child Together
119
0
Adele Does Her Best American Accent For “SNL” Promo With H.E.R. & Kate McKinnon
159
0
Swae Lee’s Ex-Girlfriend Marlie Drops New Single “Spend It”
159
0
Did Ariana Grande Shade Ex Pete Davidson On New Song “Positions”?
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

JackBoy & Tyga Aggy
172
0
Family Bvsiness Liquor Store Church
119
0
Chase B Feat. OMB Bloodbath & KenTheMan For Me
159
0
DeJ Loaf Feat. Conway, Benny The Butcher & Boldy James Get Money
132
0
Russ Freed Up
132
0
The Kid LAROI So Done
146
0
Joyner Lucas Zim Zimma
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Bryson Tiller “Always Forever” Video
106
0
Too Late
79
0
Machine Gun Kelly Feat. Halsey “Forget Me Too” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Snoop Dogg Got A Xbox Series X Care Package For His 49th Birthday
G Herbo & Girlfriend Taina May Be Expecting Their First Child Together
Adele Does Her Best American Accent For “SNL” Promo With H.E.R. & Kate McKinnon