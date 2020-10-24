Adele Does Her Best American Accent For “SNL” Promo With H.E.R. & Kate McKinnon

Brit-soul siren Adele is a woman of many talents, and apparently impersonations can be included on her list of hidden talents that we may even see more of when she steps in to fill the host position during the upcoming episode of NBC’s legendary sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.



Image: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Standing in for a promo clip with R&B singer H.E.R., the week’s musical guest, and fan-favorite cast member Kate McKinnon, Adele brings that infamous British humor stateside for a night that’s sure to be filled with more than a few laughs. In the clip seen below, Kate instigates things by doing her own English accent. The “Hello” crooner fires back quickly, joking saying “Oh my God — no worries, girlfriend!” in what appears to be her best Paris-Hilton-circa-2003 accent. The moment is brief, but it teases potential for the multiple GRAMMY-winning singer to really go there on the acting side once the episode airs this Saturday. H.E.R. on the other hand is cool as ever, matching the other two’s energies but still being lowkey to let them have their comedic moment. You’ll also notice that she’s traded in her signature sunglasses for frames that make her eyes way more visible, so this will be a special episode of SNL for more reasons than one. We doubt Adele is planning on singing in any way, but how dope would it be if we got an impromptu duet from these two trailblazing vocalists?

Watch the clip below to see Adele giving us her best Valley girl impersonation in response to Kate McKinnon’s “shoddy” attempt at a British accent, and then expect to tune in to see her host Saturday Night Live with H.E.R. as the special musical guest starting at 11:30PM ET / 9:30PM PT on NBC: