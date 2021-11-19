Adele Isn’t Concerned With Making Music For TikTok Trends

As artists storm TikTok hoping that they will become the next famous person to emerge from the app, Adele isn’t concerned with whether or not her songs go viral. The singer is readying the release of 30 in just a few hours and in recent weeks, we’ve been hearing much more from Adele. Now that she is divorced and in a new relationship with Rich Paul, LeBron James’s sports agent, it seems that the Pop icon is ready to share all facets of her journey with the world.

Particularly through the 2020 quarantine, we witnessed people reach new heights in their careers with the help of TikTok. Viral snippets of songs have helped artists obtain RIAA-certified plaques as well as amass substantial followings, but in her sit down with Zane Lowe, Adele seemed to keep her distance.





“The conversation of TikTok came up a lot, so I’m like, ‘TikTok who?’,” said the singer. “But they’re like, ‘We’ve got to make sure these 14-year-olds know who you are.’ I’m like, ‘But they’ve all got mums.’ They’ve definitely been growing up listening to my music. If everyone’s making music for the TikTok, who’s making the music for my generation? My peers?”

“I will do that job, gladly,” Adele continued. “I’d rather cater to people that have like, are on my level in terms of the amount of years we’ve spent on earth and the things we’ve been through. I don’t want 12-year-olds listening to this record. It’s a bit too deep. There are 30 and 40-year-olds that are all committing to themselves and doing therapy. That’s my vibe.”

Watch the clip of her interview below.