Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Adele Isn’t Concerned With Making Music For TikTok Trends
172
0
Soulja Boy Won’t Perform At Millennium Tour Stop In Memphis This Weekend
675
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1760
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1403
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Adele Isn’t Concerned With Making Music For TikTok Trends

Posted By on November 18, 2021

She says she was told that she needs to “make sure these 14-year-olds know who you are,” but her “vibe” is adults committed to therapy.

As artists storm TikTok hoping that they will become the next famous person to emerge from the app, Adele isn’t concerned with whether or not her songs go viral. The singer is readying the release of 30 in just a few hours and in recent weeks, we’ve been hearing much more from Adele. Now that she is divorced and in a new relationship with Rich Paul, LeBron James’s sports agent, it seems that the Pop icon is ready to share all facets of her journey with the world.

Particularly through the 2020 quarantine, we witnessed people reach new heights in their careers with the help of TikTok. Viral snippets of songs have helped artists obtain RIAA-certified plaques as well as amass substantial followings, but in her sit down with Zane Lowe, Adele seemed to keep her distance.


“The conversation of TikTok came up a lot, so I’m like, ‘TikTok who?’,” said the singer. “But they’re like, ‘We’ve got to make sure these 14-year-olds know who you are.’ I’m like, ‘But they’ve all got mums.’ They’ve definitely been growing up listening to my music. If everyone’s making music for the TikTok, who’s making the music for my generation? My peers?”

“I will do that job, gladly,” Adele continued. “I’d rather cater to people that have like, are on my level in terms of the amount of years we’ve spent on earth and the things we’ve been through. I don’t want 12-year-olds listening to this record. It’s a bit too deep. There are 30 and 40-year-olds that are all committing to themselves and doing therapy. That’s my vibe.”

Watch the clip of her interview below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Soulja Boy Won’t Perform At Millennium Tour Stop In Memphis This Weekend
675 525 51
0
Boosie Badazz Delays “Back To BR” & “Mississippi” Out Of Respect For Young Dolph
2647 525 200
0

Recent Stories

Adele Isn’t Concerned With Making Music For TikTok Trends
172
0
Soulja Boy Won’t Perform At Millennium Tour Stop In Memphis This Weekend
675
0
Boosie Badazz Delays “Back To BR” & “Mississippi” Out Of Respect For Young Dolph
2647
0
Charlamagne Tha God Gives “Donkey Of The Day” To Young Dolph’s Killers
662
0
Unheard Whitney Houston Song Demo To Be Auctioned Off As Part Of Limited NFT Collection
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rico Nasty Feat. Flo Milli Money
132
0
BlocBoy JB Feat. SpotemGottem M.E.M 2 Jacksonville
185
0
JackBoy Don't Force My Hand
146
0
6LACK Free
185
0
Soulja Boy Stretch Some
344
0
Madeintyo & UnoTheActivist Love Myself
172
0
Key Glock & Young Dolph 1 Hell Of A Life
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

I Love You, I Hate You – The Film
146
0
Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
265
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Adele Isn’t Concerned With Making Music For TikTok Trends
Soulja Boy Won’t Perform At Millennium Tour Stop In Memphis This Weekend
Boosie Badazz Delays “Back To BR” & “Mississippi” Out Of Respect For Young Dolph