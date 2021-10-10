Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Coachella Drops Vaccine Mandate, Says Negative COVID Test Results Are Fine
199
0
Lil Uzi Vert Says “The Pink Tape” Will Drop Before Halloween
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3190
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1641
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Adele Previews New Single, “Easy On Me” On Instagram Live

Posted By on October 10, 2021

Alicia Keys slid into the comments, suggesting that she and Adele should collab.

Fans of Adele know that the singer becomes something of a recluse while working on projects, but now that she’s stepped back into the spotlight, the world is eagerly anticipating her new music. Earlier this month, the English songstress shared via social media that she’s got a new single, called “Easy On Me” on the way.

In the initial sneak peek, we weren’t given any samples of Adele’s singing, but during a recent IG Live session, the 33-year-old played a snippet of the song, showing off her beautiful voice.

Countless fans hopped on to hear the brief preview, including Alicia Keys, who offered her friend some tech support and even suggested that they should collaborate together down the road.

“AK + Adele collab!!!” she wrote, followed by a string of crown emojis.

“Alright, that’s it. That’s all I’m gonna play,” Adele said with a cheeky smile after giving fans a generous listen to what she’s been working on.

Along with the song’s initial teaser, the mother of one announced that it would drop this Friday, October 15th. The brief clip sees Adele listening to a cassette tape in a car, checking out her reflection in the mirror, then driving down a country lane, her hand blowing in the breeze.

Although she and her team haven’t officially confirmed an album just yet, fans have been speculating that more music could be arriving shortly after billboards reading “30” began appearing all over the world.

Get a first look at “Easy On Me” in the clip below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Coachella Drops Vaccine Mandate, Says Negative COVID Test Results Are Fine
199 525 15
0
Lil Uzi Vert Says “The Pink Tape” Will Drop Before Halloween
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Coachella Drops Vaccine Mandate, Says Negative COVID Test Results Are Fine
199
0
Lil Uzi Vert Says “The Pink Tape” Will Drop Before Halloween
185
0
Summer Walker Announces JT Collab, Previews “Still Over It” Tracklist
185
0
Fat Joe Says DaBaby Is The Modern Version Of 2Pac
238
0
Drake Returns To Toronto Raptors Broadcast, Talks Kawhi & Going On Tour
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Blacc Zacc Dirty Money
106
0
Roy Woods Peaches (RoyMix)
132
0
Lucki New Drank
132
0
WSTRN Professional Love
185
0
Gunplay & ANML SHLTR Pop Da Lock
185
0
Soulja Boy Big Racks
265
0
Reason Straightenin (Freestyle)
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Duke Deuce “WTF!” Video
119
0
Don Toliver Feat. Travis Scott “Flocky Flocky” Video
172
0
Ilham “Gang Signs” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Coachella Drops Vaccine Mandate, Says Negative COVID Test Results Are Fine
Lil Uzi Vert Says “The Pink Tape” Will Drop Before Halloween
Summer Walker Announces JT Collab, Previews “Still Over It” Tracklist