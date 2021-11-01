Adele Reveals “30” Tracklist

It’s a big deal whenever Adele releases music.

After a nearly-six-year hiatus after releasing her second studio album, 25, the songstress returned back in October with a huge announcement.

Taking to Instagram with a letter to her fans, Adele revealed that her new album, 30, will be available on November 19. Days later, she released “Easy On Me” and reclaimed her rightful spot atop the streaming industry, almost instantly shattering Spotify’s single-day streaming record.

In the weeks since 30‘s release date was revealed, Adele has popped up at Lakers’ games, talked about her friendship with Drake and today, we finally have a tracklist for the upcoming album.

The tracklist, posted by Target along with their listings for all versions of the album, features 12 songs with three bonus tracks included on the Target-exclusive, deluxe edition. Only two other artists appear on the tracklist. Late pianist Errol Garner is featured on “All Night Parking,” an interlude, and country artist Chris Stapleton is featured on a new version of “Easy On Me,” only included on the deluxe version of the album.

Whether or not Adele will bless us with another single before November 19 is yet to be seen, but thanks to Target, we know every song that will be included on 30, and also that there are multiple versions of the album.

Check out the full tracklist (including the bonus tracks) for Adele’s 30 below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Strangers By Nature

2. Easy On Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner) (Interlude)

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is A

13. Wild Wild West (Bonus)

14. Can’t Be

15. Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton)