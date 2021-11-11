Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

New Juice WRLD Album “Fighting Demons” Release Date Revealed
146
0
Travis Scott Issues New Statement On Astroworld Tragedy, Offers Support To Victims’ Families
212
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4368
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1548
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Adele Reveals She’s Heard New Kendrick Lamar Music

Posted By on November 11, 2021

Adele revealed in a profile with Rolling Stone that she’s heard some of Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming new music.

Adele is set to release her next studio album 30 on November 19, which will unpack the singer’s divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. Ahead of the release, the world-famous pop star spent time with Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos, speaking about the upcoming album and revealing some secrets about it.

The album will include voice memos from Adele’s nine-year-old son Angelo, who will make a cameo asking the singer questions about her divorce. Aside from Angelo, 30 is reportedly featureless. During her cover story with Rolling Stone, she touched on how difficult it was to go through with her divorce in front of the world, feeling “embarrassed” about not being able to stay together. She also spoke about her friend Kendrick Lamar and what it feels like to wait such a long time for him to release new music.

“Fucking hell!” she says about her anticipation for his next album.


Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

Adele is close with Kendrick though, and she confirmed that she’s heard some of the songs that will likely appear on his final TDE album. Of course, it’s also taken Adele a long time to drop her own project, so she definitely knows what it’s like to feel pressure from millions of fans as one of the most beloved artists in the world.

Kendrick will be performing this upcoming weekend at Day N Vegas, and some of his supporters are expecting him to make an official album announcement at the show. Read the first cover story at the link below, and let us know what you’re expecting from Kendrick’s new album, as well as Adele’s.


Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

New Juice WRLD Album “Fighting Demons” Release Date Revealed
146 525 11
0
Travis Scott Issues New Statement On Astroworld Tragedy, Offers Support To Victims’ Families
212 525 16
1

Recent Stories

New Juice WRLD Album “Fighting Demons” Release Date Revealed
146
0
Travis Scott Issues New Statement On Astroworld Tragedy, Offers Support To Victims’ Families
212
1
Chloe Bailey’s Suggestive Video Provokes Fan Reaction
159
0
Adele Reveals She’s Heard New Kendrick Lamar Music
185
0
Mariah Carey & McDonalds Unite For Holiday Menu
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Merlyn Wood S.Y.K.
13
0
Metro Marrs Sink Or Swim
79
0
Smino & NOS. I Deserve
106
0
ROSALÍA Feat. The Weeknd LA FAMA
106
0
Duke Deuce The Hype
331
0
Bella Thorne & Juicy J In You
318
0
TeaMarrr Feat. Meer Colon Show Me Love
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Sean & Hit-Boy “The One ” Video
199
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes “Murder Music ” Video
185
0
Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

New Juice WRLD Album “Fighting Demons” Release Date Revealed
Travis Scott Issues New Statement On Astroworld Tragedy, Offers Support To Victims’ Families
Chloe Bailey’s Suggestive Video Provokes Fan Reaction