Adele Reveals She’s Heard New Kendrick Lamar Music

Adele is set to release her next studio album 30 on November 19, which will unpack the singer’s divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. Ahead of the release, the world-famous pop star spent time with Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos, speaking about the upcoming album and revealing some secrets about it.

The album will include voice memos from Adele’s nine-year-old son Angelo, who will make a cameo asking the singer questions about her divorce. Aside from Angelo, 30 is reportedly featureless. During her cover story with Rolling Stone, she touched on how difficult it was to go through with her divorce in front of the world, feeling “embarrassed” about not being able to stay together. She also spoke about her friend Kendrick Lamar and what it feels like to wait such a long time for him to release new music.

“Fucking hell!” she says about her anticipation for his next album.



Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

Adele is close with Kendrick though, and she confirmed that she’s heard some of the songs that will likely appear on his final TDE album. Of course, it’s also taken Adele a long time to drop her own project, so she definitely knows what it’s like to feel pressure from millions of fans as one of the most beloved artists in the world.

Kendrick will be performing this upcoming weekend at Day N Vegas, and some of his supporters are expecting him to make an official album announcement at the show. Read the first cover story at the link below, and let us know what you’re expecting from Kendrick’s new album, as well as Adele’s.



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

[via]