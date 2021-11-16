Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
132
0
Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1694
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1403
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Adele Says Dating Rich Paul Is First Time She’s Ever “Loved Herself”

Posted By on November 16, 2021

Adele and Rich Paul have reportedly been together since the beginning of the year.

It is basically common knowledge at this point that pop singer Adele and basketball agent Rich Paul are dating. But, it is always fascinating to learn more about the details of their relationship, considering Adele had been out of the spotlight for a number of years.

In an exclusive interview with Oprah on Sunday (Nov. 14), Adele revealed that she has never loved herself more than ever before because of Rich: “(This) is the first time I’ve loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else.”

In the interview Adele also spoke on why she likes Rich and her fascination with his job as a high-level sports executive: “He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

The full interview with Oprah was shown only on CBS Sunday night, coupled with Adele’s first live performance in years at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, where guest stars like Drake, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Kris Jenner, Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio and many others were in attendance.

Adele and Rich Paul made their relationship public in September when Adele posted a picture of the two on Instagram. Prior to that, the duo had been seen on multiple dates, including sitting in the crowd at NBA games together, as Rich watched some of his clients at work.

Rich Paul first emerged onto the sports agency industry as all-time great LeBron James’ agent and childhood friend, as he now has become one of the most coveted agents in all of basketball.

As all of this has played out, Adele has begun the process of rolling out her upcoming album 30, expected to release this Friday (Nov. 19).

Check out a portion of Adele’s interview with Oprah below. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
132 525 10
0
Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
132
0
Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future
185
0
Lil Uzi Vert Refuses To Stop Concert Despite Fans Shouting That People Were Fainting
159
0
Yo Gotti Announces New Double Album & Release Date
146
0
The Kid LAROI Announces Musical Hiatus
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Maxwell OFF
93
0
2FeetBino Feat. Young Nudy Can't Contain
93
0
Rob $tone & Dom Kennedy No Handshakes
146
0
Kanye West Feat. Kid Cudi & Young Thug Remote Control Pt 2
199
0
Your Old Droog Feat. Billy Woods & Lil Ugly Mane Meteor Man
172
0
Kenny Muney Backend Freestyle
185
0
FAT TREL Hellcars & Trackhawks
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
146
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
185
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future
Lil Uzi Vert Refuses To Stop Concert Despite Fans Shouting That People Were Fainting