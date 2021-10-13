Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3243
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1694
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Adele Shares “30” Album Cover, Release Date, & Letter To Fans

Posted By on October 13, 2021

Adele has announced her new album “30” is coming out on November 19.

She might not be hip-hop at all, but Adele remains one of the most interesting artists in the world, and she’s sure to captivate millions of people with her upcoming album. In recent weeks, the UK-born singer announced her return single “Easy On Me,” previewing a snippet during an Instagram Live stream last week. She’s been teasing the arrival of her upcoming album, which comes following a six-year hiatus. Now, we know the exact date it will be arriving.

Sharing the official cover artwork and the release date, Adele announced that 30 will be arriving on November 19. She previously revealed that the album will be unpacking her feelings of divorce, and Adele wrote a letter to her fans, speaking more about the upcoming release.


Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started [this album] nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have,” wrote Adele. “And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!

I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life. 

And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.”

Adele concludes by shouting out one of her friends who helped her through the last three years, stating that she’s “rebuilt [her] house and [her] heart and this album narrates it.”

Will you be checking out Adele’s new single this Friday, as well as her upcoming album next month?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172 525 13
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report
1046
0
Don Toliver Reveals That He Wrote “No Photos” For Pop Smoke
265
0
Doja Cat Passes Drake To Become Rapper With Most Monthly Listeners On Spotify
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Don Q Funk Flex Freestyle #167
132
0
Soulja Boy Squid Game
146
0
Young Chop Get Hit In They Sh*t
212
0
YNW BSlime Feat. NLE Choppa Citi Trends
212
0
NBA OG 3Three Cardio
159
1
Offset Jim Feat. Aitch Chinese K
132
0
Maxo Kream GREENER KNOTS
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
79
0
Jazz Cartier Shows Off Parking Tickets, A Power Drill, & Tennis Balls On “In My Bag”
132
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Jhene Aiko “One Of Dem Nights” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report