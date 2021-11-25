Adele Speaks On Drake Friendship, Says They’re A “Dying Breed”

She went on to say that her friendship with the artist has been one of the most redeeming parts of her career, adding, “I can say something to him, and he won’t judge me for it, you know? So to have access to someone that’s in the same position as [me] is, like, one of the biggest gifts of my entire career.”

Before her album dropped, Adele revealed in October that she had played a few songs for Drake when he visited her hometown, saying, “I played it to Drake last year when he was in town. And I was like ‘is this what people want, or not want?’ And he said ‘absolutely’ but that’s it really. Drake’s obviously incredible and amazing as well as being my mate, but I don’t send it around to various people being like ‘can I get your thoughts on this?'”

What do you think of Adele’s friendship with Drake?