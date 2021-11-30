Adele To Perform In Las Vegas Every Weekend From January To April

Adele’s 30 album, which released on Nov. 19, has been the best selling album of the year. After six years without releasing music, fans were hoping to be able to see the pop music titan perform live.

A week before the album, though, Adele announced she would not be going on tour for 30, citing concerns over COVID risks. To showcase her album, she instead did a live broadcast on CBS of her performance at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles the week before the album came out.

Now that we have the project, the eagerness to see Adele live in concert is at its peak, and Adele has now revealed plans to satisfy her fans’ hunger. On Nov. 30, she announced a residency in Las Vegas, where she will do two shows every weekend starting on January 21, 2022 and ending April 16, 2022. Every Friday and Saturday, she will do a show in the Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel in Vegas.

Photo via Adele

Registration for a chance at pre-sale tickets began today (Nov. 30) at 8 a.m. ET and ends at 2:59 a.m. On Friday (Dec. 3). The official Verified Fan Presale for fans with an access code begins Tuesday (Dec. 7) at 1 p.m. ET. If the demand for tickets exceeds its limit in the pre-sale, there will be no available tickets for the general public. For more information, go to the event page on Ticketmaster’s website: https://verifiedfan. ticketmaster.com/adele

Fans will finally have the opportunity to see the most exciting pop star at the moment, fresh off of her intriguing comeback album 30.