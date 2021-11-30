Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Young Dolph Laid To Rest On Tuesday
437
0
Jazmine Sullivan Announces “Heaux Tales” Tour Dates
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2184
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1641
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Adele To Perform In Las Vegas Every Weekend From January To April

Posted By on November 30, 2021

Adele announced her Vegas residency today.

Adele’s 30 album, which released on Nov. 19, has been the best selling album of the year. After six years without releasing music, fans were hoping to be able to see the pop music titan perform live.

A week before the album, though, Adele announced she would not be going on tour for 30, citing concerns over COVID risks. To showcase her album, she instead did a live broadcast on CBS of her performance at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles the week before the album came out.

Now that we have the project, the eagerness to see Adele live in concert is at its peak, and Adele has now revealed plans to satisfy her fans’ hunger. On Nov. 30, she announced a residency in Las Vegas, where she will do two shows every weekend starting on January 21, 2022 and ending April 16, 2022. Every Friday and Saturday, she will do a show in the Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel in Vegas.

Photo via Adele

Registration for a chance at pre-sale tickets began today (Nov. 30) at 8 a.m. ET and ends at 2:59 a.m. On Friday (Dec. 3). The official Verified Fan Presale for fans with an access code begins Tuesday (Dec. 7) at 1 p.m. ET. If the demand for tickets exceeds its limit in the pre-sale, there will be no available tickets for the general public. For more information, go to the event page on Ticketmaster’s website: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/adele

Fans will finally have the opportunity to see the most exciting pop star at the moment, fresh off of her intriguing comeback album 30.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Dolph Laid To Rest On Tuesday
437 525 33
0
Jazmine Sullivan Announces “Heaux Tales” Tour Dates
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Young Dolph Laid To Rest On Tuesday
437
0
Jazmine Sullivan Announces “Heaux Tales” Tour Dates
199
0
Adele To Perform In Las Vegas Every Weekend From January To April
159
0
Styles P Responds To Ghostface Killah & Raekwon’s Proposed Verzuz Battle Against The LOX
278
0
Kehlani Confirms They Prefer To Go By She/They Pronouns
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Loopy Ferrell Profit
93
0
Duke Deuce I Ain't Worried Bout It
172
0
Vic Mensa What You Taught Us
146
0
T-Pain Shootin Up The Club
185
0
Young T & Bugsey Feat. Unknown T Roberto C
159
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Issa Gold Within
159
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Ozuna Another Day In America
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
437
0
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
384
1
The Weeknd “Die For You” Video
278
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Young Dolph Laid To Rest On Tuesday
Jazmine Sullivan Announces “Heaux Tales” Tour Dates
Adele To Perform In Las Vegas Every Weekend From January To April