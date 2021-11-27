Rap Basement

T-Pain Says Younger Artists' Focus On Overnight Success Is "Super Disturbing"
Rema Calls Out DJ Neptune For Allegedly Using His Song Without Permission
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
Don Q Double Or Nothing
Adele’s “30” Achieves Biggest Debut Of The Year

Posted By on November 27, 2021

’30’ is the best debut since Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ in 2020.

Adele and Taylor Swift have dominated pop music over the last month or so. After Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart last week, Adele’s latest fourth studio album looks to do the same.

On Nov. 19, Adele dropped 30, a 12-song, 58 minute beautifully recorded expedition through her recent mindset. The album included its promotional single “Easy On Me,” which is the second track on the album. “Easy On Me” has spent over a month on top of the Spotify global chart.

30 will debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week, selling 838,000 units and around 670,000 pure album sales. According to Hits Daily Double, this will be the biggest bow of the year, and the largest debut since Taylor Swift‘s July 2020 album folklore.

These two albums are the only ones to eclipse 800,000 units in a debut in the last two years, evident that they likely have the two strongest fanbases in pop music today. 

Red (Taylor’s Version) was a re-record of an already existent album tat added a few new tracks, and Taylor Swift’s fans got it to achieve over 600,000 units sold. This week, the album will fall to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 169,000 units.

Adele’s 30 owns the charts, and it will likely do so for weeks to come. With her first album in six years, Adele has reclaimed her pop throne.

Have you listened to 30 yet?

[Via]
Via HNHH

