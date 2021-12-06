Aerial Footage Shows Massive Stage Construction For Upcoming Kanye West & Drake “Free Larry Hoover” Benefit Concert

The rollercoaster ride that is the relationship between Drake and the artist formerly known as Kanye West sped through 2021 and, like always, it had its ups and downs.

For the majority of the year, the tension between the two rap titans was palpable. Friction resulting from Drizzy’s 2018 beef with Pusha T, and his belief that Ye leaked information about his then-unknown child to the G.O.O.D. Music president remained present throughout the first half of the year, but it was nothing compared to what would happen in the second.





Leading up to his tenth studio album, Donda, Ye threw Drake and Pusha into a group chat together, leakedthe address of his Toronto estate, and dissed him on the André 3000-assisted “Life Of The Party.”

Drizzy shot back.

Sending subliminals throughout the entirety of Certified Lover Boy, Drake made sure to cover all of his bases in his war against West, and ultimately ran up the score on the 44-year-old with his record’s gaudy streaming and sales numbers.

However, the past couple of weeks have seen the “Glow” collaborators pull a complete U-turn.

After Ye reached out to Drake with a J Prince-backed IG video inviting the “7AM On Bridle Path” rapper to join him for a “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert, the two reunited and reconciled in Toronto and it was revealed that Drake had met with Larry Hoover Jr., and agreed to perform alongside West. Since it was confirmed that the two will perform on behalf of Hoover, the buzz surrounding the benefit concert has grown to epic proportions.





Last week, it was reported that tickets for the event were going for around $7,500 and last night, CBS LA’s John Schreiber tweeted aerial footage from the Los Angeles Coliseum, where stage construction for the December 9 benefit concert is underway.

Included with the caption, “Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum . Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup,” Schreiber’s footage shows a construction site reminiscent of that seen at Chicago’s Soldier Field ahead of Ye’s final Donda listening session. And while the exact specs of the stage for the upcoming “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert” are unknown, it is almost certain that the entire setup will be something to behold.

What are your expectations for Ye & Drake when they take the stage together on December 9? Let us know down in the comments.

