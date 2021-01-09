Akademiks Says Megan Thee Stallion “Isn’t 100th Of The Talent” Of Nicki Minaj

He’s not one to shirk on sharing his opinion, and recently, Akademiks came down on a few women in the rap game. One person that he focused on was Megan Thee Stallion, a rapper who had a monumental year in 2020. The blogger criticized female artists and stated that last year, he wasn’t impressed with their music while sharing that he believes Megan has “lazy bars.”

“The popular female rappers in 2020, the bar was this low,” said Akademiks. “Truth be told, for all the male rappers, if it was on some Juwanna Man sh*t and could f*ckin’ trick the game and just have a big f*ckin’ fat ass and people think they’re a female and just wear like, a ton of lace fronts and f*ckin’ wigs and throw on a sh*t ton of lipgloss, yeah, the skill level is here.”

“Let’s be very clear. Meg the Stallion can’t rap with the Top 20 n*ggas. Facts!” exclaimed Ak. “Imma tell y’all the truth. So, of course, she’s like, oh, everybody loves her and sh*t like that but come on man, there’s a lot that goes into sh*t like that. She got a Fashion Nova deal, she’s a victim, she’s in GQ, she’s talking about Tory [Lanez] shot her, you know what I mean? It’s women empowerment. This is like, protect Black women. This is, ‘I got Beyoncé.’ It’s a lot of sh*t going on.”

He added that because of all of those factors, the conversation isn’t focused squarely on Megan’s music and talents. “I’ve heard Meg The Stallion verses that impress me and I’ve heard some of those freestyles, I love some of her freestyles,” Akademiks added. “But the majority of the sh*t I be listening to I’m like, ‘This sh*t is really like, mid-level music that people are praising like Meg is like, mad dope.'”

Akademiks even put his past beef with Nicki Minaj aside to say that “Meg isn’t 100th of the talent that Nicki Minaj is.” He added that Nicki “came in the game on some other sh*t” and “could stand toe-to-toe with any n*gga… Nicki stands toe-to-toe with any n*gga.”

“That’s just facts… Meg has one flow and lazy bars.” Watch Akademiks share his opinion below and let us know if you agree with him.