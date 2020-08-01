Akon Defends Working with 6ix9ine: “His Side Wasn’t Really Told”

There are a handful of artists who continue to support Tekashi 6ix9ine regardless of his scandalous past. The rapper has become a polarizing figure in the music industry after he turned federal informant against his Nine Trey gang associates. While 6ix9ine was behind bars, there was much speculation as to whether or not he would be welcomed back in the rap game following his release. The rapper proved to be a formidable force, even on house arrest, as he worked with artist slike Nicki Minaj and Akon.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

When people learned that Akon planned on uniting with 6ix9ine musically and personally, the mogul received an onslaught of backlash. However, Akon took it all in stride and now claims that no one dropped him from their social circles because of his 6ix9ine association. In an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Akon said that people need to remember that the music industry is a business.

“I don’t recall losing any [contacts]. If I did, they ain’t tell me,” said Akon. “This is a business. If our personal relationship is affected by our business, then that ain’t no real friendship.” Akon and 6ix9ine previously previewed their forthcoming collaboration which is a spin on Akon’s 2004 megahit “Locked Up.” “I feel like, at the end of the day, his side wasn’t really told and it still ain’t really told, but I think it’s more about people understanding why I made this record in the first place. This record, ‘Locked Up,’ was my personal experience and then it just touched a lot of real n*ggas that just happened to be locked up.”

“Everybody got a story and I don’t think that we should be in a position to judge who should tell it.” Do you agree with Akon’s stance? Check out the interview below.