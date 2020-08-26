Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: Trey Davis
93
0
Nas Reveals He “Got Too High” To Finish Collaboration With Biggie
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
728
1
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
622
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Akon Suggests T-Pain’s Career Dwindled Because He “Confined His Music To Urban”

Posted By on August 25, 2020

Akon signed T-Pain to Konvict Music many years ago and discussed why the autotune icon has reportedly stalled.

He’s a Grammy Award-winning artist with a string of classics under his belt, but Akon believes that T-Pain could have reached heights beyond what he’s already accomplished. “Bartender,” “I’m Sprung,” and “Buy U a Drank” are just a few T-Pain favorites that can get the club jumping and Akon helped launch the autotuned singer’s career after signing him to Konvict Music back in the day. Akon reflected on almost creating a supergroup with T-Pain and Pharrell, at the guise of Nelly, but it fell through. During the conversation with VladTV, the host argued that Future took over T-Pain’s spot in the industry and asked Akon why he believes that happened to the “Can’t Believe It” artist.

T-Pain, VladTV, Akon, Konvict Music, Pharrell
Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

They both agreed that T-Pain is extremely talented, but examined “why people stopped f*ckin’ with him to the same extent” as they did in the past. Akon said, “I think one of the major reasons is that T-Pain never left the hood. He just confined his music to urban music… That was it. I saw T-Pain as another me, to be able to cross outside of urban. Go into pop, go into EDM, go into Latin—I still think ’til this day he still can do it.”

Akon added that at this stage of T-Pain’s career, he would advise him to try his hand in the Latin market. “You and I know better than anybody, urban audiences aren’t loyal,” he said. “Every year there’s a new n*gga. Every year. So, you gotta take full advantage, maximize your urban presence, and then right as that side n*gga come in, you exit… Hip hop, it’s a [stick] and move. It don’t stick around long enough unless you continue to reinvent yourself.”

This has been an argument that many have had for some time against hip hop and rap fans. Do you agree with Akon about T-Pain’s career and what he had to say about “urban audiences”?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nas Reveals He “Got Too High” To Finish Collaboration With Biggie
106 525 8
0
HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: Trey Davis
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: Trey Davis
93
0
Nas Reveals He “Got Too High” To Finish Collaboration With Biggie
106
0
Chris Brown Celebrates “Loyal” Music Video Gaining 1 Billion Views
106
0
Akon Suggests T-Pain’s Career Dwindled Because He “Confined His Music To Urban”
93
0
Nicki Minaj Wants Jury To Determine Who Leaked “Sorry” In Copyright Lawsuit
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nines Feat. NSG Airplane Mode
106
0
Calboy XXL Freestyle/LLTK Anthem
185
0
MC Eiht Feat. Conway & DJ Premier Honcho
106
0
Locksmith Feat. KXNG CROOKED Blasphemy
172
0
Wifisfuneral Back Ache
146
0
Hotboii Feat. Lil Baby Don't Need Time (Remix)
344
0
Thundercat Feat. Guapdad 4000 & Smino Dragonball Durag Remix
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Keed “Tighten Up” Video
79
0
Beyoncé Feat. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN & WizKid “Brown Skin Girl” Video
146
0
Coi Leray Hits Up Her Favorite Jamaican Restaurant On “Snack Review”
741
14
More Videos

Featured Stories

HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: Trey Davis
Nas Reveals He “Got Too High” To Finish Collaboration With Biggie
Chris Brown Celebrates “Loyal” Music Video Gaining 1 Billion Views