Alchemist Reflects On Roc Marciano’s Empire In Heartfelt Birthday Post

Given everything he has contributed to hip-hop throughout his storied career, The Alchemist has no shortage of fascinating stories gleaned from countless studio sessions. Today, the producer opted to share one from the vault, penning a heartfelt reflection in honor of Roc Marciano‘s 43rd birthday. In addition, he shared a snapshot from a studio session between Marci and Prodigy, who ultimately worked together on collaborations like “Death Sentence” and “In Heaven’s Home.”

“I’ll never forget this day. Watching two of the greatest voices from NY in history/ two of the most important voices for me put the forces together,” begins Alchemist, sharing a snapshot of the recording session that brought Prodigy and Roc Marciano together. “I remember around this time @rocmarci music was giving me the same feeling i would get from a P or Nas . I told P when he came home, played him Marcberg . He agreed. we all linked for “Death Sentence” on Albert Einstein. After that they would reconnect and go up even more on “Heavens Home” which still haunts me when i listen to it.”

“In the last 10 years Roc has gone on to build an entire empire & nobody deserves it more if u asked me,” he continues. “Aside from being a leader & innovator with the pen , his style of production also opened up a whole lane of its own . And dare i say that his pen is actually GETTING BETTER ! In the 10+ years weve been rocking together we built a friendship outside of the music business , which is very rare in this game. I never take any of it for granted. Happy arrival day @rocmarci thanks for being a great human and inspiring all of us !!”

Check out Alchemist’s heartfelt message to his friend and collaborator Roc Marciano — who also happens to be one of the most consistently acclaimed lyricists currently putting out music right now. Not only that, but Alchemist’s post also shines a light on the late Prodigy, himself a formidable lyricist and one-half of the legendary Mobb Deep. Check it out for yourself, and show some love to some real emcees in the comments below. Happy birthday Marci!