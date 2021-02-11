Rap Basement

Alchemist Reflects On Roc Marciano’s Empire In Heartfelt Birthday Post

Posted By on February 11, 2021

Alchemist shows Roc Marciano major love on his birthday, sharing a heartfelt reflection on both him and the late Prodigy.

Given everything he has contributed to hip-hop throughout his storied career, The Alchemist has no shortage of fascinating stories gleaned from countless studio sessions. Today, the producer opted to share one from the vault, penning a heartfelt reflection in honor of Roc Marciano‘s 43rd birthday. In addition, he shared a snapshot from a studio session between Marci and Prodigy, who ultimately worked together on collaborations like “Death Sentence” and “In Heaven’s Home.” 

Roc Marciano

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

“I’ll never forget this day. Watching two of the greatest voices from NY in history/ two of the most important voices for me put the forces together,” begins Alchemist, sharing a snapshot of the recording session that brought Prodigy and Roc Marciano together. “I remember around this time @rocmarci music was giving me the same feeling i would get from a P or Nas . I told P when he came home, played him Marcberg . He agreed. we all linked for “Death Sentence” on Albert Einstein. After that they would reconnect and go up even more on “Heavens Home” which still haunts me when i listen to it.”

Alchemist & Budgie ft Prodigy and Roc Marciano – “In Heaven’s Home”

“In the last 10 years Roc has gone on to build an entire empire & nobody deserves it more if u asked me,” he continues. “Aside from being a leader & innovator with the pen , his style of production also opened up a whole lane of its own . And dare i say that his pen is actually GETTING BETTER ! In the 10+ years weve been rocking together we built a friendship outside of the music business , which is very rare in this game. I never take any of it for granted. Happy arrival day @rocmarci thanks for being a great human and inspiring all of us !!”

Check out Alchemist’s heartfelt message to his friend and collaborator Roc Marciano — who also happens to be one of the most consistently acclaimed lyricists currently putting out music right now. Not only that, but Alchemist’s post also shines a light on the late Prodigy, himself a formidable lyricist and one-half of the legendary Mobb Deep. Check it out for yourself, and show some love to some real emcees in the comments below. Happy birthday Marci!

Via HNHH

