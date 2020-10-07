Alex Tumay Thanks Metro Boomin For Giving Him His First Shot

Those who appreciate the work that occurs in the studio likely know the name of Alex Tumay. Having worked on music with Young Thug, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, T.I, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, Future, Gunna, and more, Tumay has solidified himself as one of hip-hop’s most trusted sound engineers. With today marking the seven-year anniversary of Metro Boomin’s iconic mixtape 19 & Boomin, the project that actually served as Tumay’s big break, the engineer took to Twitter to share a few words on the occasion.

“7 years ago today @MetroBoomin announced the tracklist for his first project and gave me my first real shot at mixing/exec producing a project in the industry,” he writes, posting an image of the tracklist in question. “Without Metro or this project who knows where I’d be right now. Forever grateful.”

It goes without saying that the recording engineers are an integral piece of the puzzle, and in many cases, they remain the game’s unsung heroes. Having contributed to shaping the sound of soo many modern rap superstars, Tumay certainly deserves his flowers — especially given the stellar work he did in bringing Young Thug‘s catalog to life. Should you be interested in hearing more about his story navigating the industry, be sure to check out our exclusive interview from a few years ago. Congratulations to Alex Tumay on this latest milestone achievement.