Alicia Keys Has “Two Or Three” Tracks With J. Cole: “It Was Fluid”

Posted By on December 7, 2021

They won’t make an appearance on her forthcoming “Keys” release but she hopes to get them out in the future.

We’re not sure where those Alicia Keys and J. Cole collaborations will land, but it reportedly won’t be on her forthcoming album. This Friday (December 10), the singer is set to release her eighth studio album Keys, and just a few months ago, she teased that she worked with Cole. Fans hoped to hear what these two hitmakers cooked up in the studio, but while chatting with Complex, it seems that we may have to wait a while longer.

“That’s the first time we connected,” she said. “He came through, he happened to be in the same place.”


“We were talking, we were conversating, building,” Keys added. “And then we just kinda happened to fall on some vibes or some things or some flows.” She admitted that there are “two or three” tracks that could possibly see the light of day, but there is always the concern that songs such as these will end up collecting dust in the vault.

“We’ll see what happens,” said Keys. “It’s good too. I liked it and it was easy, it was fluid.” The album Keys has a double-disc project with over two dozen songs hosting features from Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Pusha T, Khalid, and more. Watch her interview below.

[via]
Via HNHH

